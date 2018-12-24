Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has commended the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for its “useful” statistics.

The NBS had recently said about 20 million Nigerians are without jobs, a jump from the last figures released by the body.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Shehu Sani said the Bureau was doing a good job keeping Nigerians informed.

He wrote: “NBS has been doing a good job, keeping Nigerians informed with useful statistics.

“Without the NBS ,the main opposition could have been importing figures from China in containers & the ruling party could have been locally milling, bagging & churning their figures along with rice.”