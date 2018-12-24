Seventeen people have been killed in an attack by armed men in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun, Zamfara state, police have confirmed.

Spokesperson for the police in the northwest state Muhammed Shehu said the attack happened on Saturday evening.

And Concise News understands that more police operatives have been deployed in the troubled area.

Shehu said the Acting Governor of the state, Sanusi Rikiji was at the scene of the attack on Sunday morning.

He also said that the police commissioner as well as other heads of security agencies were at there, too.

“In view of the visit, the commissioner of police has deployed additional unit of Tactical teams which comprises PMF/CTU Personnel to the affected area to complement the existing security emplacement,” the police spokesman said.

“The unit of the PMF/CTU personnel has already arrived the village and they were directed to operate in collaboration with the military and other security personnel to restore normalcy and prevent any security threat by any disgruntled person or group of persons.”