Queen Elizabeth II has stated that the Christian message of “peace on earth and goodwill to all” is “needed as much as ever”.

The UK monarch, who has remained carefully and deliberately neutral on all political matters in her 66 years on the throne, called for unity ahead of Brexit.

But in her Christmas message on Monday, three months before Britain is due to leave the European Union amid deep political divisions, Queen Elizabeth II appeals for people to show more respect to those with opposing views.

“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” the Queen said.

In excerpts of her televised address released by Buckingham Palace on Monday, the 92-year-old also argues that the Christian message of “peace on earth and goodwill to all” is timeless, and “needed as much as ever.”

While the Queen never wavers from her politically neutral stance — she does not mention Brexit directly — her message ends a year in which the divisions over the issue have widened.