Presidential Candidate Vows To Transform Sambisa Forest

Presidential candidate of the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDP), Davidson Isibor Akhimien, says he will transform Sambisa Forest into a farm settlement if elected president in 2019.

Sambisa Forest, which is located in Borno State, northeast Nigeria, has become synonymous with Boko Haram attacks.

Addressing his supporters during the flag off of his southwest campaign held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Akhimien maintained that he would transform the forest into a world-class dairy farm and training centre for the youth in the region.

Akhimien, who said his party would banish hunger from Nigeria, added that a double-prong approach would be adopted to tackle the issue of insecurity currently sweeping across the nation.

The former military intelligence officer urged Nigerians to take the right stand and choose the right candidate in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

His words: “I’m a Nigerian, who feels what you feel. We will transform Sambisa Forest to a very huge agricultural hub; a world-class dairy farm, training the northeastern youths, massively engaging them meaningfully.

“I will lead a massive campaign on food sufficiency as Nigerians would be encouraged to go into mechanized farming. If Sweden and other Scandinavian countries despite climatic challenges, can feed their people, why can’t we achieve same in Nigeria? To ensure stable power for massive industrialization, power generation will be decentralised with the chief aim of achieving nothing less than 25,000 megawatts for the country.

“To tackle insecurity, our military and other security agencies will be well equipped and encouraged with meaningful welfare and social packages, while modern military hardware will be procured to tackle insurgency and other security challenges threatening our existence as a nation.”