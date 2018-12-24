A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Udeogaranya, has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News had reported that Udeogaranya was among the four APC presidential aspirants who protested the party’s decision to grant President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic second term ticket.

The former APC Presidential aspirant, at the defection rally organised on Sunday in Lagos, said he secured the mandate of his supporters to make the move ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said his new party, the PDP was ready to take back control of power at the centre, as well as the states he described as PDP traditional states.

Udeogaranya commended Nigerians for their overwhelming support and solidarity with the repositioned PDP.

He said: “The interests and movements from the APC to the PDP are indicators of the consensus by Nigerians to rally on the platform of the PDP to end the economic hardship, bloodletting, violence and infrastructural decay that have become the hallmark of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration and return Nigeria to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”