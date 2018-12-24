Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday showed why Manchester United were ready to break the bank for him following his side’s thrashing of Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park.

Spurs have had to cope with the unwanted attention of Pochettino being linked with the United job after Jose Mourinho’s sacking last week.

But the north London side showed no signs of being distracted as they roared back from a goal down, thanks to doubles from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen also on target.

“There is a lot of rumours but our job is Tottenham and we have to be focused to try to be successful,” said Pochettino.