Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has condemned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for asking Yorubas to vote President Buhari in other to get the 2023 presidential slot.

Osinbajo had said the outcome of the 2019 presidential election will determine if the Southwest will produce a president in 2023.

The Vice President, who pleaded with the Yoruba to work for the success of Buhari in 2019, noted that it would take a long time before someone of Yoruba extraction gets the Presidency if Buhari failed to return in 2019.

“The 2019 general elections is our own. We are not looking at the 2019 but 2023. If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. Because if we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it. We need to look at tomorrow and not because of today. What we are doing now is for tomorrow and not for today,” Osinbajo said.

Reacting in a post on Twitter on Sunday, Omokri expressed disappointment with the vice president.

He wrote: “So disappointing that a Professor of Law like Vice President Osinbajo would ask Yorubas to vote for Buhari, not because Buhari has done well, or because he will do well, but because he will allegedly hand over to a Yoruba.

“The same promise the SGF made to Igbos last week.

“Osinbajo should promote godliness, bot tribalism. How can you promote ethnic interest over the wellbeing of Nigerians?

“Buhari has turned Nigeria into the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

“Is it not better to be a non-President in heaven than to be President in hell?”