The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said the country will not survive if President Muhammadu Buhari wins the 2019 elections.

Speaking in Lagos on Saturday, the former Anambra governor claimed Nigeria’s economy will keep “bleeding” if Buhari wins re-election.

He said: “We need to know where we are going as a nation but with Buhari at the helms of affairs; we do not know where we are going. Buhari is not in charge of this government as he does not know or care what the poor people are going through.

“Nigerians are currently the poorest people on earth, yet the Muhammadu Buhari administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still looking at taxing them the more.

“Take look at the budget presented by the President a few days ago and you will see that it does not give anyone hope instead, it tells us that we are still where we have always been.

“A quarter of the budget is meant to service debts, and that is about 60% of the budget while the President keeps telling Nigerians to tighten their belts because of the harsh times staring at us in the future.

“Does that give anyone confidence in this government? Not at all, I dare say. While presenting the budget, he said that the government is looking for ways to tax Nigerians the more. What are you taxing the poor people for?

“Does that give any one of us hope in this government? That means that if we keep them for the next four years, we are finished.”