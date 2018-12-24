Zamfara State Governor Opens Up On Leaving APC
Zamfara State Governor Abdullahi Yari. Image: Thisday

Nigerians have urged the federal government to take urgent steps to curb the rising tide of killings in Zamfara State, Northwestern Nigeria.

Scores of persons were killed in recent weeks in Zamfara with many Nigerians expressing displeasure at the development.

Concise News reported that over 17 persons were killed in an attack by armed men in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun, Zamfara state.

Earlier in the week, about five persons were also confirmed dead by security operatives following attacks on three communities in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state.

These killings have now drawn condemnation from Nigerians who took to Twitter to vent their anger over the attacks.

Concise News captured some of the comments as seen below:

