Nigerians have urged the federal government to take urgent steps to curb the rising tide of killings in Zamfara State, Northwestern Nigeria.

Scores of persons were killed in recent weeks in Zamfara with many Nigerians expressing displeasure at the development.

Concise News reported that over 17 persons were killed in an attack by armed men in Magami Village, Faru District of Maradun, Zamfara state.

Earlier in the week, about five persons were also confirmed dead by security operatives following attacks on three communities in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state.

These killings have now drawn condemnation from Nigerians who took to Twitter to vent their anger over the attacks.

Concise News captured some of the comments as seen below:

Pray for Zamfara. People are dying.

They are Nigerians too😞. — Amama Benn Benedict (@AmamaBenn) December 24, 2018

Another village in Shinkafi was attacked around 11pm last night, scores of people kidnapped and the whole village was said to have been set ablaze by the bandits. Almost every nook and cranny of Zamfara State is overwhelmed by the activities of the so called armed bandits….. — Zamfara Youth LIGG (@ZamfaraYLIGG) December 24, 2018

Abdulmumin Jubril has 200 million naira to buy campaign vehicles but left us to crowdfund for the freedom of those girls kidnapped in Zamfara.

This particular criminal comes from Kano where over 3 million children are out of school.

His LG is one of the poorest in Nigeria #Wicked https://t.co/kFjpbCRh28 — Deji Adeyanju (Ndi Kato) (@YarKafanchan) December 24, 2018

Permit me to say. Zamfara Governor is the most useless Governor ever in human history. Despite all the killings in Zamfara state, this useless man has refused to stay in his state for one week and proffer solution. Always in Abuja with prostitutes. — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) December 23, 2018

While many people are planning for Xmas & rejoicing, bandits killed over 20 in past 3 weeks in Zamfara. Yesterday, they killed another 17 in Magami, Faru District of Maradun local government. The security in Nigeria is so porous, that anyone can be killed anytime. God have mercy. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 24, 2018