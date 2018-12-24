Nigerians React To Actor Williams Uchemba's Fraud Allegation
Williams Uchemba. Source: Instagram.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians have greeted the fraud allegation against Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba.

Concise News had reported earlier that the development came to the fore when Edafe Okporo, a United States-based Nigerian human rights activist, shared a screenshot of a supposed chat thread with the ex-child actor requesting information on how to attend an upcoming UN Youth Assembly event.

Responding to the request, Uchemba wrote: “I will need three things from you: passport data page, email address and registration fee ($1,000). After payment is confirmed, I will then send you a questionnaire for you to fill and send back.”

Displeased with the transaction, Okporo contacted the UN Youth Envoy, Jayathma Wickramanayake, who is an aide to the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, who then confirmed that Unchemba was unknown to the organisation.

Wickramanayake said she was working on a message “to save young people from scams like these.”

The Instagram comedian has since taken to the social media network to deny the allegation and also clear the air on the issue.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the social media to react on the matter with some accusing the actor of being guilty while others said it had not been proven that he is guilty.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

