Nigerians React To Actor Williams Uchemba's Fraud Allegation

Mixed reactions from Nigerians have greeted the fraud allegation against Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba.

Concise News had reported earlier that the development came to the fore when Edafe Okporo, a United States-based Nigerian human rights activist, shared a screenshot of a supposed chat thread with the ex-child actor requesting information on how to attend an upcoming UN Youth Assembly event.

Responding to the request, Uchemba wrote: “I will need three things from you: passport data page, email address and registration fee ($1,000). After payment is confirmed, I will then send you a questionnaire for you to fill and send back.”

Displeased with the transaction, Okporo contacted the UN Youth Envoy, Jayathma Wickramanayake, who is an aide to the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, who then confirmed that Unchemba was unknown to the organisation.

Wickramanayake said she was working on a message “to save young people from scams like these.”

The Instagram comedian has since taken to the social media network to deny the allegation and also clear the air on the issue.

Moments after the news broke, Nigerians took to the social media to react on the matter with some accusing the actor of being guilty while others said it had not been proven that he is guilty.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

Williams Uchemba is clearing his name and the accuser has deleted the post, yet some people are already jubilating because they've been waiting for his "downfall"? We don't even know if he's guilty yet, but some people have already concluded. Bitterness is bad. — Isima Odeh (@IsimaOdeh) December 23, 2018

This thing I’m reading about Williams Uchemba, is it true? Because I will be soooooo pained 💔 pic.twitter.com/8rK4CtxC0e — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 23, 2018

On this Williams Uchemba issue, many Nigerians are willing to spend any amount to leave this country without considering how logical or feasible the option is. However, once it doesn’t work out, they become emotional & start looking for who to drag. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) December 23, 2018

You’ll think everyone likes you until a rumor pops up. I feel a lot of people have been waiting to roast this Williams Uchemba guy — Chef Preem🍝🥞🍖 💞 (@Poshpresh) December 23, 2018

You don't need to be guilty.

Just be a suspect or be accused, Nigerians will come at you with so much venomous hate, one would think you the cause of their lifes' misfortunes LOL. Even so called 'fans', 'friends' will Bash U.

Just look at Williams Uchemba. Life's a pot of beans — AkWa IBoM's 1st SoN 👑 (@Clinton_Vice_B) December 23, 2018

Not sure yet what to make of this Williams Uchemba gist making the rounds on the internet. It's really scary the extents Nigerians can go. Just crazy, really crazy I tell you. Na wa oo !!! pic.twitter.com/8qBjNnWl7B — AURA❤️COOL (@TWEETORACLE) December 23, 2018

Williams Uchemba uploaded 10 video Posts to defend himself and Nigerians are under the comments saying his body language and intonation shows he is guilty Just like that 😫😫😫 — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) December 23, 2018

This Williams Uchemba story is somehow. Still not sure what to believe but I don’t think it’s wise to jump to conclusions and crucify him. There are bad belle people out there whose sole missions is to assassinate other people’s characters and spoil their good name. Nawa ooo. — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) December 23, 2018

But how is it possible that the @UNYouthEnvoy is unaware of the @YouthAssembly that Williams Uchemba represents? Very strange. — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) December 24, 2018

Scam account! Nigerians beware, Williams uchemba isn’t on twitter. This account is impersonating. — okafor ikechukwu (@ikechukwuoka4) December 23, 2018

This Williams Uchemba's gist, shows that many people that are smiling at you, hailing and praising you, don't mean well for you, and are ready to drag you to the mud if they see the opportunity. See how many people were already judging him, without hearing from him. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 23, 2018

Williams Uchemba don cast. — Chiagoziem (@theChiaman) December 23, 2018

Uchemba williams owns a luxurious home in Los Angeles and Mercedes Benz. Look into the case. — Hereforcrybabies (@Hereforcrybabi1) December 23, 2018

Y'all saying shiits about Williams unchemba.. And the fraud stuff

With the so called proof of a verified account

Below is a chat I made up with drake and his verified account anyone can make.. That stuff up Smh. @instablog9ja #williamsuchemba #uchembawilliams #uchemba #fraud pic.twitter.com/XhErIxK7FC — ose_ (@orseseh) December 24, 2018

Today you’re defending Williams Uchemba. But about a week ago the same you was calling for these guys’ heads without knowing if they’re guilty or not. Smh — Como Lee (@officialcomo) December 23, 2018

Williams Uchemba might be right…scammers are real

Early April this year this same scammer posed as Hushpuppi…and by November he is William Uchemba..#clearwilliamsuchemba pic.twitter.com/Dx19GyKTLD — Vickie oj (@Vickie92205767) December 23, 2018

Where the fuck was d entire Twitter universe when Williams uchemba was walking d streets taking homeless people off, starting a foundation to help d poor, being an amazing person he didn't ask for shii

But now some weird looking nigga say shii everyone believes 😪 — Fred_rick (@Fredric30344436) December 23, 2018

Another #Fraud? Williams Uchemba recently met the president to show he's legit? Or to fool Nigerians into believing he's really? But this now it's clear he's the social media Evans😬 pic.twitter.com/tL2K8oDyJu — Ifeteka (@Ifetekaome) December 23, 2018

Lmao who is Uchemba Williams deceiving?

He did that shit.

I don’t like what I hate. — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) December 24, 2018

You are a criminal and should be arrested for impersonation. Williams Uchemba has today via his IG account said that he does not have a twitter account. So who are you? — joshua atte jnr (@joshua_atte) December 24, 2018

Thread Williams uchemba, Please the videos you put up are no justification to the allegation made against you. Firstly, you have no ties with the UN, so kindly remove that from your Bio and stop misleading people. Secondly, you claim you are the youth rep for the youth assembly. — … (@bebeyolla) December 24, 2018

Williams Uchemba videos doesn't change anything , I could hear the fear in his voice and his body movement is off. Tagging UN is also a red flag , tagged them with explanations so they wouldn't come for him ? Is it possible for 2 people to use the same IG handle ? — #DMW 👻 (@BlaccMajek) December 23, 2018

I don’t know what you guys are saying but Williams Uchemba isn’t a fraudster. Please don’t lisen to what you see on social media — Bobrisky (@IdrisOkuneye) December 23, 2018

The way Nigerians will tear you like they did Williams Uchemba if a bad news about you pops up, you'll realize that they're not worth it. I've heard firsthand from some who claim Kokun foundation use donations to “steal people's destinies” The average Nigerian is sick upstairs. — Kriss Ray (@krissrayNG) December 23, 2018

That's how Williams Uchemba is going down? Damn. Just sad. That's some messed up fuckery. — Steel Magnolia (@Barbxiii) December 23, 2018

Before you talk about "Williams Uchemba", Please know he is better than Most of you and has done much more than you ever will for this country, Nigeria. The guy that called him out has found his wrong and deleted the posts, the UN account that denied it is Parody, Stop Hating. pic.twitter.com/QAkCA4tthU — The MPmania Media (@mp_maniac) December 24, 2018

According to Williams Uchemba profile “he is the Nigerian Youth Rep Youth Assembly at the UN”. Nut he said he is the Nigeria Youth Representative Youth Assembly that is held at the UN. Can someone explain this two statement. — Babalola Olufemi Joseph (@Iamfemijoseph) December 23, 2018

Williams Uchemba, who claims to be part of the UN Youth Envoy in scam scandal. How true can this be? 😱

pic.twitter.com/MJFG60bdpF — Akorede J. Ayanbisi (@iam_Bussmarn) December 23, 2018

I just saw/read the Williams Uchemba thingy. The screenshot the accuser posted can really not hold water. It can be claimed to be a photoshop or distorted image and the UN has done what it will best do at the moment which is dissociate from the persons and incident. — Olarotimi (@2blaq) December 23, 2018

Alleged Fraud: The Youth Assembly finally breaks silence, denies having any 'country rep' but only Ambassadorial role.. And findings reveals the current Nigerian Ambassador in the Youth Assembly is NOT Williams Uchemba. {See above for more} pic.twitter.com/Ag6feKuSyM — Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) December 24, 2018

With this Williams Uchemba’s story it’s clear that Nigerian Youths really find it hard to believe that people under the age of 30 CAN still make legit money and flourish, hence the runs girl/ yahoo boy tag….. — Nina Ada Nwabs (@mizmyersss) December 23, 2018

Williams Uchemba’s page on IG is lit right now. The comments under his latest videos offering explanations are filled with many people saying he is lying and he should spill the Tea before it’s too late. This Christmas season on social media is very hottttt 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/2KOUbPAINi — 👑 DaddyMO 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) December 23, 2018

But Williams Uchemba was called out for scamming people last year how come he is trending for the same thing with fresh receipts again? Just see and many Instagram people were idolizing him😫😫, I just hope this is not true pic.twitter.com/3jhPgsScDC — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) December 23, 2018

Someone has already hinted me about this Williams uchemba scam months ago…was doubting but glad everyone knows now. Sighs — shazzy (@ShaShaBey_) December 23, 2018

I know Williams Uchemba personally. He is an Honest person. — CHISOM (@_PLICE) December 23, 2018

1:10AM🇳🇬 But some people are still awake just to read and confirm that Williams Uchemba is guilty as rumoured. A young man striving to thrive independently but y'all not even happy.

I wonder who really are the leaders of tomorrow 🤦 — Daddy Chula 👑 (@OffficialZoba) December 24, 2018

I care less about Williams Uchemba Nigerians are #LCF's anyway. Liars, Cheats and Frauds. I have close to 5 videos on my Instagram @KemiOlunloyo on why the family of Davido's daughter want their clean DNA test in the United States #hnngossip — Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica) December 23, 2018

Nigerians are just waiting for you to mess up or anything bad should just involve you. They will call me you the names you are not.

And still go behind and beg you for money.

Williams Uchemba isn't a fraudster let that sink in. — Ogochukwu ❤️ (@_emmalez) December 23, 2018

So Williams Uchemba literally make 10mins video to address the issue and people keep bashing him. Chaii!!! pic.twitter.com/70mjblmhWR — Babalola Olufemi Joseph (@Iamfemijoseph) December 23, 2018

I feel really bad for Williams Uchemba. Why are Humans especially Nigerians never really happy with good things.

.the same people bashing Him are the same people who begged under his IG for money.

Soon, Tunde ednut will also be accused for being a fraudsters or doing ritual sef pic.twitter.com/Su0RWgxEdq — fuudgirl (@DantiLicious) December 23, 2018

They say Williams Uchemba is scam, if it turns out to be true, I’m done trusting. I’m just going to be living freely. — WunderKid (@Wunderkid__) December 23, 2018

me login to Twitter

Twitter: Williams Uchemba is a fraudster Me: pic.twitter.com/eGVhUa2qzm — 👑SOMETHING LITE🎅🇳🇬 (@ollygodspower) December 23, 2018

But seriously if someone of Williams Uchemba’s caliber would want to scam, do you think it’d be all these yeye scams via DM pic.twitter.com/U1UAseTYem — Oluchi Okere (@lutchy_m) December 24, 2018

Before You Jump Into Conclusions On Williams Uchemba Issue While We Wait For Him To Speak Up.. You Should Consider -Original 'Exposed' Tweets Has Been Deleted By The Accuser.. Why? -Screenshots Of DMs And WhatsApp Can Be Created. Best Thing UNEnvoy Can Do Is What They've Done. — 👨🏽One X Mind 🇳🇬 || (@OneXMind) December 23, 2018