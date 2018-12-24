Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the concise roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Dec. 24th.

A security expert has given a hint on how former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh was assassinated. The security expert also called on the Directorate of Air Provost of the Nigerian Air Force to lead the investigation of the murder.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will galvanise Nigerian workers to protest the non-implementation of the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage. Concise News had reported that the Federal Government and the labour union agreed on the N30,000 minimum wage in October.

Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has rubbished the 2019 budget proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Atiku believes that the proposed budget ”deliberately ignores and fails to address current realities.’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) has vowed not to suspend its ongoing strike unless the federal government shows commitment in meeting its demands. The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state.

The Leader and Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the PDP would find it hard to defeat President Buhari in 2019. Speaking to newsmen, Ayodele disclosed that if the PDP had given its presidential ticket to Senate President Bukola Saraki, the party will easily unseat Buhari.

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said he is the only Igbo that is fit to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Okorocha noted that he was the rallying point in Igbo land and the only one that can bring the presidency to the South-East region.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has not submitted Jerry Gana’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its presidential candidate. Gana replaced a former Cross Rivers State Governor, Donald Duke as the party’s candidate for the 2019 elections. This followed a court ruling that said the zoning formula of the party gave Gana the ticket for next year’s elections.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, says the outcome of the 2019 presidential election will determine if the Southwest will produce a president in 2023. The Vice President, who pleaded with the Yoruba to work for the success of President Buhari in 2019, noted that it would take a long time before someone of Yoruba extraction gets the Presidency if Buhari failed to return in 2019.

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, owed civil servants seven months salary arrears when he was governor of Edo State. Describing the APC Chairman as a noise maker, Okorocha said Oshiomhole lacked the moral right to contribute on issues concerning payment of civil servants salaries.

Gabon international and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way as far as the highest scorer table in the Premier League is concerned. The former Borussia Dortmund striker netted a brace in Arsenal’s 3-1 spanking of Burnley on Saturday to increase his goal tally to 12 after 18 matches.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.