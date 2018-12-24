Nigerian comedian, I Go Save and his hubby has welcomed a daughter over the weekend and he could not hide his excitement over the development.

He took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the child, and also posted her photo describing her as a “Christmas gift.”

“Christmas gift came early for me… IT’S A BABY GIRL FOR ME AND MY GIRLS… THANK YOU JESUS the children dey fine and life na brain brain … YOURS IS ON THE WAY,” he wrote.

This will be the comedian’s third child with his partner, Becky.

Earlier on, actress, Funke Akindele, had welcomed a set of twins in the US.

