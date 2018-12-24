Nathaniel Bassey Congratulates Funke Akindele, Shades Prophet

Gospel singer and minister, Nathaniel Bassey has joined the league of celebrities who have sent out congratulatory messages to Funke Akindele on the birth of her twins.

Rejoicing with the new mum and making jest of Prophet, Olagorioye Faleyimu, who predicted doom on the actress, Nathaniel Bassey wrote “Who is he that saith, and it cometh to pass, when the Lord commandeth it not?” Lamentation 3:37. If God says YES, No Man can say NO but even if they say NO, their NO cannot stop his YES!”

“As cold waters to a thirsty soul, so is good news from a far country.”

Proverbs 25:25.

“Congrats to @funkejenifaakindele & @jjcskillz on the arrival of the twins. Indeed God makes things beautiful in His own time. May they grow in Wisdom, Staure and in Favour with God and Man.

“And Saints, I know there’s such buzz and excitement in the air. But don’t forget to cover them in the blood. Also pray today’s scripture and word over them. That is, the entire family. Isaiah 54:17.

“And for those believing for a similar blessing, We shall read your testimonies also. In Jesus’ name. Amen. TO JESUS ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY!”