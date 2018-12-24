Fulani socio-cultural group the Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore has said that the Nigerian economy will collapse if it mandates its members to leave Nigeria.

President of the group, Bello Bodejo, made this known, saying that the Miyetti Allah is an integral part of the country’s economy.

According to him, if the government pushed the group to the wall, through lackadaisical attitude, the nation’s economy would crumble.

Bodejo told Tribune that “if we direct our members to move out of the country, I can assure you that the economy of this country will collapse.”