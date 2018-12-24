French President Emmanuel Macron has said he deeply regrets President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw all US troops from Syria.

“An ally must be dependable,” said Macron, who reportedly called Trump to warn him against the plan.

The US said the Islamic State (IS) group had been defeated, a claim disputed by allies and US politicians.

France, a key part of the US-led coalition against IS in Syria and Iraq, said its troops would remain in Syria.

Some 2,000 US troops have helped rid much of Syria’s north-east of the jihadist group, but pockets of fighters remain.

Critics of Trump’s decision say it could lead to a resurgence of the group, and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis resigned over the issue.