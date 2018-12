Bayer Leverkusen have parted ways with manager Heiko Herrlich, but the club have already confirmed his replacement.

Despite claiming a 3-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon, the club still opted to relieve Herrlich of his duties.

However, Leverkusen wasted no time in bringing in a replacement as former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz will take over from January.

Leverkusen currently occupy eighth spot in the German top flight standings, seven points adrift of the top four.