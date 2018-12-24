La Liga Top Scorers: Messi Leads As League Goes On 2018 Break

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, leads the La Liga top scorers at the end of matches for 2018 with 15 goals after 17 matches.

The Catalan side on Saturday brushed aside Celta Vigo 2-0 to end 2018 at the top of the La Liga table.

Messi is followed by Girona FC’s Stuani who has scored 11 times in the league, the same number of goals with Luiz Suarez of Barcelona.

RC Celta Iago Aspas is on 10 goals with Ben Yedder of Sevilla FC ending the top five scorers in the La Liga having scored 8.