Barcelona ended 2018 at the top of the La Liga standings after beating Celta Vigo 2-0 in Saturday’s fixture at the Nou Camp.

The win ensured the Catalan side grabbed 37 points from 17 games played thus far this term.

They are closely trailed by Atletico Madrid, who have garnered 34 points so far after the same amount of games.

On Sunday, Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Leganes, pegging them on third position with 32 points.

Reigning European champions, Real Madrid, are fourth on the log, having garnered only 29 points from 17 matches.

Below is the La Liga table at the end of 2018 after 17 matches in this order: matches played, goal difference and points:

1. Barcelona: 17, +29, 37

2. Atletico Madrid: 17, +13, 34

3. Sevilla: 17, +13, 32

4. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

5. Alaves: 17, +2, 28

6. Real Betis: 17, +1, 26

7. Getafe: 17, +5, 25

8. Valencia: 17, +1, 22

9. Girona: 17, -2, 22

10. Levante: 17, -4, 22

11. Celta Vigo: 17, +2, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 17, -3, 21

13. Eibar: 17, -4, 21

14. Espanyol: 17, -6, 21

15. Real Sociedad: 17, -2, 19

16. Leganes: 17, -4, 19

17. Athletic Bilbao: 17, -8, 16

18. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 17, -15, 13

20. Huesca: 17 -19, 8