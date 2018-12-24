Kemi Olunloyo Predicts HIV For Davido

Following reports that Davido was dating Ghanaian OAP Serwaa Amihere, controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo who, claims to have broken the news, has predicted what awaits the singer.

It was rumoured that Davido was caught in a hotel with Amihere and the singer has yet to deny the report.

Olunloyo, who has been trying to get Davido to take responsibility for his alleged first daughter, Mitchell, blasted Davido and said HIV awaits the singer.

She wrote: “I’m an investigative Journalist. Combine that with gossip news you have #HNNAmebo.@hnnafrica was the one who FIRST reported on Davido being in a secret affair with #SerwaaAmihere a Ghana TV OAP NOT blog #SwitchFocus.

“They clearly FOLLOWED my lead. Davido visits her and a KID in #Accra and London, takes care of them while abandoning his oldest child and daughter @MitchellAnuAdeleke Pele Chioma my lover MUMU!�. Serwaa my other lover. #AshewoOkunrin and his pussy insulting male fans. HIV AWAITS YOU DAVIDO. 11 DAYS LEFT!!”