Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has said that Anthony Joshua does not want to fight either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury for now and is happiest being protected in England.

The aforementioned boxers been mentioned as potential opponents to Joshua for his next fight in the wake of their impressive draw at the Staples Centre, LA, earlier this month.

Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles (22-0, 21 KOs), will fight again at Wembley Stadium, London, on April 13.

And he has repeatedly said a heavyweight unification fight with WBC champion Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) was his preferred bout.

But Lewis says Wilder and Fury should go for a rematch because Joshua has no desire to fight them.

“I think they should have a rematch. Anthony Joshua can wait,” Lewis told CompuBox TV.

“He doesn’t want any of those guys. When he’s seen that fight he was like ‘wow, these guys can box’. He’s at a place in his career in boxing – obviously he can make the decisions.

“His decision is not to fight any of them at this moment.”