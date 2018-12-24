A jazz musician, Musa Manzini, with a brain tumour has put the world to shock as he continued to play his guitar during his brain surgery in South Africa.

According to one of the neurosurgeons, Dr. Rohen Harrichandparsad, the playing of the guitar helped guide surgeons during the delicate surgery whilst “preserving natural pathways“.

Manzini was given local anaesthetic by doctors during the procedure, also known as an “awake craniotomy” at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban.

Doctors said they gave Manzini his instrument toward the end of the procedure so they could check that everything was in order.

A photo and video was taken by the medical team shows the musician lying with his guitar in the operating room.

“There you are, do your thing,” a team member says as he begins playing.