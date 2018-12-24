Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has denied reports that he said he fears President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor was reacting to reports quoting him as saying he fears the president.

Amosun had been quoted to have said that he fears God and Buhari while addressing leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta shortly after the national working committee (NWC) inaugurated the state caretaker committee.

Speaking at a Carol Service held in Abeokuta, he said: “To put the record straight, I never said I fear President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I only said I fear God. I don’t fear President Buhari.

“You know this is our time as a politician, a time when politicians will call black, blue.

“Yesterday I held a meeting with our people, and the way I started was that, I was brought up to fear God but only for me to see in the paper this morning that ‘Amosun says he fears God and Buhari.

“No, it is only God I fear, the one that is alive, the only one that will say ‘kufayakun’ and no one can change(it), that is the only God that I fear.”