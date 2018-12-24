Eating and drinking excessively during the yuletide could lead to heart attack, according to an Abuja-based Cardiologist Dr Ademola Aderinloye.

The medic said that factors such as emotional stress, anger, anxiety and sadness also increase the risk of having heart attack.

“It is important for Nigerians to eat and drink appropriately during this season,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.

“If it is not necessary to travel, they should remain at their stations so that they will not go through unnecessary stressful situations.

“In the course of my practice over the years, I have seen an increase in cases of people coming down with heart attack during the yuletide.

“For most of these people, engaging in stressful conditions like travelling long distance had increased their risk of having heart attack.”

He also said that some people put themselves under undue pressure to make more money to enable them spend excessively during the season.