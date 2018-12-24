The Nigerian Army 78 Regular Recruit Intake (78RRI Recruitment) for both trades, non-tradesmen and women has commenced.

According to a statement on its website, the opportunity is available for Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 22.

Concise News reports that the application opened December 19 and will run till January 30, 2019.

“Are you a PATRIOT interested in serving your fatherland? The opportunity is once more available for Nigerians between the ages of 18 – 22 to join the Army as a member of 78 regular recruits intake (trades/non-tradesmen and women),” a statement on the recruitment issued by the Nigerian Army read.

Name of shortlisted candidates for screening would be released on January 28, 2019, on the website. Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on January 29, 2019.

Requirements To Apply For Nigerian Army Recruitment 2019

Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen by birth and possess a National Identity Card. Possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. One of the credits must be in the English Language. In addition to the above qualification, those applying for Tradesmen/women must also possess OND/Trades Test/City and Guild Certificate. Be between the ages of 18 – 22 years for non-tradesmen/women while tradesmen/women must be between the ages of 18 – 26 ears by 18 February 2019. Not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.62 metres tall for male and female candidates Knowledge of additional Nigerian language other than mothers tongue is an added advantage.

ALL DOCUMENTS WILL BE VERIFIED FROM THE APPROPRIATE ISSUING AUTHORITY. ALL THOSE WITH FAKE DOCUMENTS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE FOR PROSECUTION.

How to Apply for Nigerian Army Recruitment

Interested candidates are to:

Make sure you are currently on the official recruitment portal https://naportal.com.ng Create a user account to enable you log in. Your username must be a functional email Complete the application form, submit online and print a copy. Then, print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: There will be no Pre-selection Computer Based Test to be conducted on candidates. No special centre for recruitment. There will no Zonal Screening Exercise. All screening of potential recruits will be done at the candidates’ respective state of origin. Any candidates who falsify or forges his/her results and discovered even during training at Deport NA would be withdrawn. All candidates are to report to the Screening Centres with their bank Verification Number Printout. Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise. You are advised to carefully read the instructions on this portal or call the following support lines if in doubt: 0905 992 4328 and 0802 656 9770. Name of shortlisted candidates for screening would be released on 28 January 2019 on the website. Shortlisted candidates are to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise on 29 January 2019. Successful candidates would be transported to Deport NA for documentation and training from 9 Feb 2019.

How Much To Apply: Application is free. Do not pay anybody.