Fulani herdsmen group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has disclosed that it would announce its preferred presidential candidate for the 2019 elections this week.

The Secretary-General of the group, Saleh Alhassan, made this known to Punch.

President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are both Fulani and are both into animal husbandry.

When asked who the group would be supporting, Alhassan said, “We will make an announcement this week. We will hold a press conference in Abuja.”