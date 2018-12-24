The abducted friend of former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.) has been released by gunmen, according report.

It is understood that Badeh’s friend was released after his family reportedly paid a ransom.

Badeh was shot dead on the evening of December 18, 2018, while returning from his farm.

His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.

The former military chief was the only one that was killed among three people in the vehicle, thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.

It was learned that authorities are working on the theory that Badeh’s murder may have been an abduction gone wrong as the friend was set free after a ransom was paid.

According to a national daily Punch, there had been two of such incidents along the Keffi-Abuja Expressway before Badeh’s murder in the last one month.

“While investigations were on, the family of Badeh’s friend paid a ransom to ensure his release. However, we have continued with the investigation and we have made progress. We will inform members of the public after the Christmas break,” the newspaper quoted an air force officer as saying.