Gunmen have reportedly shot dead Jonah Chuthe, the chairman of APC in Ward 7, Onne, Eleme area of Rivers State.

According to reports, Chu was killed on Sunday night, December 23rd, making it one of the numerous assassination cases in the state.

The chairman, who was unknowingly followed home, had attended a political function in the afternoon.

Himself and his family members were held hostage before the suspected assassins shot him dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen took nothing away from his home.

Chu was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.