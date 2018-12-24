Nigerian gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has urged Nigerians not to drag God into actress Funke Akindele’s delivery of a set of twins.

The Jenifa Diary producer and actress had over the weekend delivered a set of twins in the US after she initially lost same during pregnancy over a year back.

The news left many fans in appreciation to God for granting their star safe delivery.

However, Alimi, in a veiled attack on Nigerians, said there was nothing to thank God for the delivery as it was In vitro fertilization (IVF).

In a post on Facebook, he wrote that: “A woman gave birth through IVF in Nigeria and everyone, including the so-called intellectual, are busy thanking god.

“What has god got to do with IVF? I am going to make [an] additional post about the IVF case and I will shut up.

“I have seen reactions from a lot of Nigerians about the case of Funke and God’s intervention and after really trying to understand the thinking behind it, I came to this conclusion, and I think it will be the same conclusion you will come to if this process of reasoning is adopted scientifically.”

“Interaction with an issue normalizes it. What do I mean by that?

“So I live in a country where there are increasing numbers of kids born via IVF. It is not strange and it is not a big deal.”