Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested from court premises on Monday after an accountability court sentenced him to seven years in prison and slapped a fine of $25 million Al Azizia corruption case.

Judge Arshad Malik announced the decision while adding that the former premier was acquitted in Flagship Investment reference due to lack of evidence.

The judge explained that Nawaz was unable to provide money trail in the Al Azizia case.

Upon his arrival from Lahore, he had met party president and younger sibling Shehbaz Sharif at his Ministers’ Enclave residence to discuss the party matters and post-verdict scenario.

Both leaders have formulated the strategy for a power show and also directed the PML-N lawmakers and workers to reach Islamabad to join the power show.

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and police clashed outside the premises of the court upon Nawaz’s arrival.