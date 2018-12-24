A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered EFCC to temporarily seize 46 properties allegedly belonging to Dr. Ngozi Olojeme who worked with former president Goodluck Jonathan in his failed re-election bid in 2015.

Olojeme, who was the Deputy Chairman, Finance Committee in the Jonathan Campaign Organisation, was said to have 27 buildings, a bank, office buildings and houses at diverse locations in the FCT, Abuja, Delta, Enugu and Bayelsa States.

The former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund is wanted in a case of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

She is alleged to have, along with Mr Umar Munir Abubakar, the former Managing Director of NSITF, mismanaged and diverted well over N69 billion in government funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies.

The suspect, who served as the Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund from 2009 to 2015, was in June declared wanted for allegedly diverting N69 billion from the agency but turned herself in last Monday.