Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has been sidelined for the rest of Trabzonspor’s campaign after getting a ruptured Achilles over the weekend.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner sustained the injury on Sunday as his Turkish side trounced Rizespor 4-1 at home.

Onazi, 25, was stretchered off after 32 minutes and will now face a long spell on the treatment desk.

“Unfortunately, Onazi suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. His season may well be over,” Trabzonspor president, Ahmet Ağaoğlu, said.

The Nigerian features in 16 matches for the side this term, playing as a key man in Trabzonspor’s run of impressive form since September.

He will now be battling against time for the 2019 Afcon.