English Premier League side, Chelsea are in pole position to sign midfielder, Nabil Fekir from French Ligue 1 side, Lyon.

According to L’Equipe, the Blues have already begun talks with Lyon over the possibility of signing the player next summer.

Fekir, who has less than 18 months in his current deal at Lyon, is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

He was close to joining Liverpool in the summer after a £53 million fee was agreed with Lyon.

The 25-year-old had completed a medical at France’s Clairefontaine training base and even held interviews with Liverpool’s media team.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side opted not to go through with the deal after concerns were raised over his right knee.

Chelsea will tackle Watford on Wednesday in the Premier League fixture.

Maurizio Sarri’s side head to the game after losing 1-0 to Leicester City over the weekend.