Nigerians should elect those who have integrity and credibility at the 2019 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Buhari noted, also, that his government has done a whole lot in correcting the wrongs of the past governments.

His comment came over the weekend in Kano at the yearly Maukibi celebration (a gathering by the followers of Qadiriyya sect).

Buhari was represented by Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund) Abdullahi Baffa at the event.

“Although this is not a political gathering, but kindly allow me to intimate you on our policy thrust and our commitment to make this country great,” he added.

“We are indebted to serve you diligently and make our country grow in prosperity for a better living and you too should help us in this regard by making sure that only credible people get elected.”