President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condoled with the Oluwole family over the death of Professor Sophie Oluwole.

Concise News had reported that the renowned philosopher and Nigeria’s first female doctorate degree holder in philosophy, had died at the age of 83.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined members of the family, the academia and other close associates in mourning the philosopher.

The president noted that the deceased had through her teachings and works celebrated the Yoruba culture, history, and worldview, and reminded the world that within pristine traditions are values that promote the ideals of democracy, fairness, equity, and justice.

Buhari said that the deceased would be honoured and remembered for her commitment to promoting African tradition, culture, knowledge, and languages.

He urged all who mourned Prof. Oluwole to honour her memory by carrying on from where she left in her zeal to promote indigenous knowledge, skills, and discipline that could help to redefine people and a nation.