The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is making Nigerians celebrate Christmas in pains, according to the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

The CUPP claimed in a statement on Monday that the cost of living had gone up, causing Nigerians more pains.

“The cost of transportation has now gone out of control of the ordinary people. In most instances, it has gone between the 300% – 500% mark,” the opposition parties, which make up CUPP, said.

“Staple food items are now like luxury to Nigerian families. Rice, yam, maize, vegetable oil, tomatoes, and other basic food ingredients are so expensive that many families are in dire straits at the moment as how to survive this season.

“Worse is that the Federal Government did not make any attempts to pay contractors who they are owing, thereby making it impossible for them to pay their staff their December salaries.”

The statement added that “The Buhari regime has also found it extremely difficult to source for funds to pay civil servants many of whom do not have any idea of how to survive this season.

“The regime has made many Nigerians lose faith in the only country they call their own. Millions of Nigerians cannot buy basic food to eat or are stranded and cannot travel to their villages to be with loved ones because of the high cost of transportation.

“But we bring them good news; punish this administration with your PVC and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will get Nigeria working again.

“The incompetence of President Buhari and his ineffectual policies are responsible for the economic woes of our nation.

“President Buhari has never in history been known to have managed anything successfully to prosperity.”