Buhari Condemns Zamfara Killings

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has described as unfortunate the killings of innocent Nigerians in Birnin Magaji and Magami communities in Tsafe and Maradun local government areas of Zamfara, northern Nigeria following attacks by suspected bandits.

Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made the President reaction to killings known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

President Buhari revealed that an operation involving the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is been conceived to ensure peace and stability to affected areas.

“These horrendous acts of violence are crimes against humanity. This violence must stop,” he said.

While expressing his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks, the government and people of Zamfara, President Buhari also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

President Buhari said he has directed the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadiq, to go on an assessment tour to Zamfara and Sokoto States on Christmas and Boxing days.

The President reassured residents of states plagued by bandits — Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba, that their safety was an enduring commitment of his administration and he would continue to ensure that security agencies worked round the clock to protect local populations.

President Buhari said the security personnel, which were part of measures, among others, to respond to the security challenges in the North Central and North West, would be intensified to flush out the bandits from the affected areas.

The President commended Nigerians “for the support to our security agencies who have continued to demonstrate dedication, commitment and bravery even in very difficult and complex operations’’.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara Police Command had on Sunday confirmed that 17 people were killed in an attack on Magami village of Faru District in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.