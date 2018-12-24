The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “cattle rearer” who does not understand the dynamics of modern leadership.

A spokesman for the PDP presidential campaign Osita Chidoka noted this on Monday, as he accused the All Progressives Congress(APC) of running an outdated system of government.

According to Chidoka, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, modern leadership is based on knowledge and the world is also keying into it.

He, however, said the Buhari government was only interested in blaming the PDP for past mistakes.

On how the PDP would make Nigeria better, the former Minister of Aviation noted that most educationally viable states were under the control of the PDP.

He added that the PDP government of Atiku Abubakar would use the same template in those states for the whole country.