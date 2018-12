As the year comes to a close popular Nigerian music duo Bracket drops a new song for their fans, which they titled ‘Amen‘.

Vast and Smash serve the most apt tune for the Christmas and new year and it is highly spiritual. The song was produced by Emmyzbeats.

Bracket are a Nigerian afropop and R&B music duo composed of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. “Smash” and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. “Vast”.

Bracket started as a three-man music group before a member called Bistop dropped out.

Listen to audio below