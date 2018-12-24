Singer, Jaywon has revealed that he was bounced from entering the venue of Olamide’s OLIC 5 which took place on Sunday Night.

Rather than being bitter, the Next World record label founder said the action made him feel good.

In his words, “just got bounced from Olamide’s OLIC5 and I must say it feels good to be bounced from entering an event for the first time lol. God bless you my bro, good luck tonight”.

Iledare Oluwajuwonlo, better known by his stage name Jaywon, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer, producer and actor.