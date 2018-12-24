Members of Boko Haram have killed two people in a village near the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok, residents said Monday.

They said gunmen loyal to longtime Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau invaded the village of Sulima Kalama late Sunday and shot dead two people before setting homes on fire.

“They burnt four houses and looted a drug store before leaving the village,” Ayuba Alamson, a community leader in Chibok, told AFP.

Resident Samson Damina said many fled to nearby villages and Chibok, 25 kilometres (12 miles) away.

He said the terrorists came from the group’s Sambisa forest stronghold.

Since the April 2014 abduction of the schoolgirls, insurgents have repeatedly attacked Chibok and nearby villages.

In October the Islamists attacked Mifah village, seven kilometres from Chibok, killing two residents and burning the entire village after looting food and livestock.