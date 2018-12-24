Biafra: Ohanaeze Replies Nnamdi Kanu Over 2019 Elections Threat

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said the re-election of some governors in the South-East during the 2019 elections will bring peace to the region.

Ohanaeze’s comment was in a reaction the threat by the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu over the re-election of some governors in the region.

Kanu had threatened that Igboland will “burn” if governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Ifyeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) are re-elected next year.

However, a statement by the Ohanaeze youths after their meeting over the weekend in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, faulted Kanu’s threat.

“Ohanaeze Youths respect and appreciate all views, opinions and comments of individuals or groups on any issue, but Kanu did not get it right as every Southeast governor seeking reelection mean well for Ndigbo and will be reelected in 2019 as we insist that Ugwuanyi, Umahi and Ikpeazu will win in their states,” the statement added.

“No part of Igbo land will burn if the governors win, as we will ensure that we will continue to enjoy peace and positive economic activities in Abia or any part of Southeast before, during and after 2019 elections.

“We urge the Southeast governors to keep their promises by ensuring that the palace of Igwe Israel Kanu, in Umuahia and the roads leading to the palace should rehabilitated.

“We are aware that the governors’ promises to ensure the monarch returns to his palace this festive seasons are on top gear and this will help to calm Kanu’s nerves.”