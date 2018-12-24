Biafra: Kanu Alleges Buhari's Signature Has Changed, Releases Proof

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has released more details to back up his allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is being impersonated in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s Capital.

Since Kanu resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan and not a clone.

But Buhari, while speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit, said he would soon celebrate his 76th birthday, adding that “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you”.

Reacting over the weekend, Kanu reechoed that President Buhari is an impostor by sharing a copy of the letters Buhari addressed to the National Assembly on his official Twitter Page.

The secessionist leader alleged in the post that President Buhari’s signature in 2016 was different from his present signature.

Kanu tweeted: “I keep stating, everything about Jubril is different from late Buhari. They promised ‘change’ in 2015, now we know what change means.

“Compare his signatures in 2016 & 2018. I ask proud Nigerians that can barely reason, have the signatures not changed? My goodness.”

See images below in his tweet…