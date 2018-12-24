Henrik Mkhitaryan, Arsenal’s Armenian attacking midfielder has broken his metatarsal and will be out for six weeks.

The 29-year-old was replaced at half-time during the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham and missed the Premier League win over Burnley.

Mkhitaryan has scored four goals and provided three assists for the Emirates Stadium side this season.

He joins an Arsenal injury list which also includes striker Danny Welbeck and defender Rob Holding, neither of whom are expected to return until the 2019-20 campaign.

The Armenia international is expected back February 2019 and will miss crucial clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool.