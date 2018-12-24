Army Warns Applicants Against Fraudsters In Ongoing Recruitment

The Nigerian Army on Monday warned interested applicants willing to join the service not to be a victim of job fraudsters parading themselves as Army officials.

This warning was in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Army on December 24.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public of some fraudulent advertisement making rounds as the official Nigerian Army (NA) advertisement for the 78 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI). The ad also displays fraudulent numbers as WhatsApp lines for help and information.”

“The general public is kindly advised to disregard this ad as it is a fraud and not from the NA. The NA did not provide any phone number for access to help or information on WhatsApp for the 78RRI.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the registration web portal for 78RRI for trades/non-tradesmen and women is accessible on www.recruitment.army.mil.ng and most importantly, APPLICATION INTO THE NA IS FREE!! For further enquiries on the application, please call 193,” the statement added.