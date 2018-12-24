Electronic and para-collation centers have been introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for transparency in result collation.

The Benue state resident electoral commissioner, Nentawe Yilwatda disclose this new rule to political stakeholders and the police at an engagement meeting.

The new guidelines according to stakeholders, will boost the chances of credible elections, which will be jointly monitored with the organized civil Society.

Top leaders of the major political parties in the state were at the INEC Commission’s office for sensitization meeting.

The electoral umpire proffered solutions to its previously held elections in Ekiti and Osun and hoped that political parties in Benue state will abide by the tenets of the new development.

CP Okon Ene, the police commissioner also sounded a note of warning to politicians whose supporters go about destroying opponents billboards.

He noted that all forms of vandalism will be dealt with and caused residents especially youths to stay away from violence and engagement in electoral malpractice.