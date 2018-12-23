A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said that women are attracted to men with “handsome” bank account as that’s how they’re wired.

Omokri in a series of tweets on Sunday noted that every woman wants a man who can provide for them.

He added that a “handsome man without a handsome account” is just like every other person around.

According to him, success is what beautifies a man and not how handsome he looks.

“A handsome man without a handsome bank account, is not as handsome as a regular guy with a handsome bank account.

“A woman’s beauty is in her face and figure, but a man’s handsomeness is in the figure in his account. Get success. It is the ultimate beautifier.”

He said: “Women are naturally attracted to men who can provide for them. It is a survival instinct hardwired into them by years of evolution from the Garden of Eden till this age.

“So if you want to attract the best women, don’t beautify yourself. Just attract the best success.

