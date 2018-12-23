What Solskjaer, Warnock Said About Manchester United Vs Cardiff Game

Managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Neil Warnock have reacted to the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Cardiff that ended 5-1 in favour of the Red Devils.

Concise News had reported earlier that Solskjaer ‘s tutored side defeated Cardiff 5-1 in his first game in charge as United’s interim manager following Mourinho’s dismissal.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Red Devils with a stunning free-kick on the 3rd minutes with a deflected 29th-minute effort from Ander Herrera giving United a 2-0 lead before Victor Camarasa pulled one back for Cardiff through a 38th-minute spot kick to make it 2-1.

However, Anthony Martial doubled United’s lead again on the 41st minute to end the first half 3-1 in favour of Solskjaer’s men.

Jesse Lingard completed the rout in the second half with a contentious penalty on the 57th minute and a 90th-minute goal after rounding Neil Etheridge to tap into an empty net to end the game 5-1.

The result was the first time United have scored five goals in a Premier League game in five years. The last time was when legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson secured a 5-5 draw with West Brom in his last game in charge in May 2013.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer praised his team, saying: “Football is easy if you’ve got good players! They are a great bunch of players and their quality is unbelievable.

“I arrived on Wednesday night and only had Thursday and Friday with the players. Wayne Rooney texted me and gave me some advice – so it must be down to him! He told me to make them play football, enjoy themselves and be Manchester United.

“The foundation was in the defending. I thought the two centre-backs and two full-backs were brilliant,” he added.

Also reacting, Warnock said: Warnock: “If you’d told me at the start of this season that we’d be out of the bottom three at Christmas I’d have snapped your hand off.

“We’ve got two big games coming up [at Crystal Palace and Leicester]. We know we need to improve our away form. I wasn’t disappointed in the effort, it was just misdirected at times.

“At half-time, I still thought we had a chance. I thought if we get the next goal we might get something. It’s very disappointing.”