The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to remember the military as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

In a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, the former Vice President charged Nigerians to spare a thought for the military combating terrorists in the Northeast.

The Waziri of Adamawa also revealed his conversation with the widow of Lt.Col.Ibrahim Sakaba, the Commanding officer of the 157 battalion that was massacred by Boko Haram insurgents, in Metele in Borno State.

Atiku wrote: “This Christmas, I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines on the war on terror.

“I had cause to telephone Lt. Col. Ibrahim Sakaba’s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion and love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria.”