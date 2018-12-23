The Catholic Bishop of the Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has restated that the Catholic Church will enforce the order for Catholic priests not to endorse candidates for the 2019 elections.

Priests in Nigeria have been directed by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) to halt endorsements of candidates for the elections and prophesying about it.

Speaking over the weekend in Enugu, Onaga said: “The habit of some clergymen making predictions and showing partisanship in the way they preach at the altar has been stopped.

“The clerics shouldn’t engage in political prophecies on who wins or loses.”

He added that “In Nigeria today, you are all aware that things are going helter-skelter, not to just exaggerate; things are not going well.

“It will be wrong for anybody to say things are going well in Nigeria. Both politicians, men of God, businessmen, and all kinds of moguls know that Nigeria is sitting on the brink of extinction.

“And we are praying to God that 2019 will give us some hope. And I know; I believe that God loves Nigeria, something will happen.

“So, my dear people let us use the Christmas of this year to ask God to continue to lead us to the land of hope that we are moving to.”