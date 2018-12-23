We Don't Have Room For Rascals, Kumuyi Warns Church Members

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, William Kumuyi, has warned members of the church to shun rascality.

Kumuyi gave the warning in a message on Saturday where he added that the church will not be handed over to “rascals.”

“We are not going to hand the church over to rascals, over to rebellious people that want to scatter everything that is good that the Lord is doing,” the clergyman added.

“If you have a neighbour or if you have a friend who is a rascal who just want to prove that he is not here to hear the Word of God or to obey the Word of God. He wants to be rascally in the house of God, talk to them.

“And if you are like that, if you don’t want salvation, you don’t want to go to heaven, we can release you to go back home. And those who want to serve the Lord, we are going to remain here.”

According to him, “We are going to have a church that is obedient to leadership and every member of the church, every worker of the church will be obedient.

“Why? Because that is the only way to heaven. And we will take you to heaven. Thank God you will be there.

“All through this retreat, I want to let you know, if I preach the Word of God and other ministers preach the Word of God and we don’t obey, I will come back exactly to that same Word of God and keep on saying the same thing, emphasizing the same thing until you understand holiness, righteousness and obedience is the number one requirement in the house of God.”